How to Watch SMU vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch SMU at Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 15.

By Emily Caron
September 15, 2018

SMU will travel to No. 19 Michigan on Saturday for an afternoon game in Ann Arbor. 

The Wolverines are 1-1 on the season after falling to Notre Dame in their season opener. They rebounded with a 49–3 win against Western Michigan last weekend.

Mustangs are 0–2 under new head coach Sonny Dykes. SMU lost its season opener to North Texas, 46-23, before getting handled 42-12 by TCU last week.

Michigan is reportedly a 35-point favorite going into Saturday's game.

How to watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Watch live via fuboTV with a 7-day free trial or stream with Fox Sports Go. fuboTV now features PAC-12 Network as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package

Next three games:

SMU: vs. Navy (9/22), vs. HBU (9/29), at UCF (10/6)

Michigan: vs. Nebraska (9/22), at Northwestern (9/29), vs. Maryland (10/6)

