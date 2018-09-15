SMU will travel to No. 19 Michigan on Saturday for an afternoon game in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines are 1-1 on the season after falling to Notre Dame in their season opener. They rebounded with a 49–3 win against Western Michigan last weekend.

Mustangs are 0–2 under new head coach Sonny Dykes. SMU lost its season opener to North Texas, 46-23, before getting handled 42-12 by TCU last week.

Michigan is reportedly a 35-point favorite going into Saturday's game.

How to watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Watch live via fuboTV with a 7-day free trial or stream with Fox Sports Go. fuboTV now features PAC-12 Network as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package

Next three games:

SMU: vs. Navy (9/22), vs. HBU (9/29), at UCF (10/6)

Michigan: vs. Nebraska (9/22), at Northwestern (9/29), vs. Maryland (10/6)