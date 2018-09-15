How to Watch USC vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch USC vs. Texas on Saturday, Sept. 15.

By Emily Caron
September 15, 2018

 

The Texas Longhorns will host the No. 22 USC Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The Trojans (1-1) travel to Texas in hopes of securing their second win of the season. USC cannot afford another loss this early if they want to remain within the top 25. J.T. Daniels, USC's first true freshman starting quarterback in a decade, struggled against Stanford last week. The last time the two teams met, Texas's defense harassed former USC quarterback Sam Darnold for most of the four quarters before the Trojans won in double overtime.

Texas was upset by Maryland in their Week 1 matchup but rallied to defeat Tulsa in Week 2. USC will be the Longhorns toughest test to date - that is until No. 15 TCU and No. 5 Oklahoma come to Texas in Weeks 4 and 6, respectively.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch live via fuboTV with a 7-day free trial or stream with Fox Sports Go. fuboTV now features PAC-12 Network as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package

Next three games:

USC: vs. Washington State (9/21), at Arizona (9/29), vs. Colorado (10/13)

Texas: vs. TCU (9/22), at Kansas State (9/29), vs. Oklahoma (10/6)

