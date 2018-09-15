How to Watch Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Washington vs. Utah on Saturday, Sept. 15.

By Emily Caron
September 15, 2018

No. 10 Washington will travel to Utah on Saturday night in Week 3 of the college football season.

The Utes fell to the Huskies by a single field goal last fall in a close 33-30 contest. This season, Utah looks to break a two-season losing streak to Washington. 

The Huskies (1-1) fell to Auburn in their season opener before demolishing North Dakota 45-3 last Saturday. Utah is 2-0 on the season so far.

The two teams will meet at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live online with WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Washington: vs. Arizona State (9/22), vs. BYU (9/29), at UCLA (10/6)

Utah: at Washington State (9/29), at Stanford (10/6), vs. Arizona (10/12)

