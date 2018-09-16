Urban Meyer sat down with ESPN's Tom Rinaldi on Sunday morning, making his first public comments since being suspended from Ohio State on Aug. 22.

The Buckeyes head coach addressed criticism surrounding his handling of domestic violence allegations against former assistant Zach Smith. Meyer was suspended three games on Aug. 22 by the Ohio State Board of Trustees along with athletic director Gene Smith. The board found that Meyer, "failed to take sufficient management action relating to Zach Smith's misconduct and retained an assistant coach who was not performing as an appropriate role model for OSU student-athletes."

"For anyone at this university to believe that Urban Meyer would turn his back on domestic violence, I need to leave," Meyer said on Sunday morning. "So it’s very clear my stance on domestic violence. I wasn't suspended for that. I was suspended because I mismanaged a long-tenured employee and went too far to help him."

Rinaldi also questioned Meyer on Courtney Smith's claim that the Ohio State head coach enabled Smith, even after learning of abuse allegations.

You can watch part of Meyer's response below.

"I had two choices: fire a man and really put a family in upheaval financially, etc., or try to stabilize someone so you can go up and be a good father."



Urban Meyer on his handling of Courtney Smith's allegations against his former assistant coach: https://t.co/XklophSVGW pic.twitter.com/038m882Ef9 — espnW (@espnW) September 16, 2018

Meyer will return to the Buckeyes' sideline on Sept. 22 when Ohio State hosts Tulane. Sunday's ESPN interview was Part 1 of a two-part series with Rinaldi and Meyer. Part 2 is slated to air on Monday.