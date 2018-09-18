Former Washington State QB Jason Gesser Resigns Amid New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The former quarterback joined Washington State's staff in 2013.

By Emily Caron
September 18, 2018

Former WSU quarterback Jason Gesser resigned as assistant athletic director at Washington State University on Tuesday just one day after new allegations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced. 

Alyssa Wold-Bodeau, a former WSU volleyball player, told The Daily Evergreen on Monday that Gesser groped her and tried forcefully to kiss her after the two attended a fundraising event in 2015. Wold-Bodeau filed her formal complaint just four days after Gesser was cleared of similar allegations by a WSU investigation. 

Gesser, 39, was placed on leave pending a full investigation following Wold-Bodeau's complaint. The university said it was the first time that an individual who was directly involved in an alleged incident of sexual misconduct had filed a formal complaint against Gesser with the Office for Equal Opportunity.

On Tuesday, he sent his official resignation letter to several media outlets in the region.

"I am deeply saddened that recent circumstances in my private life have created a distraction for the Department and the University," Gesser wrote. "While I certainly never intended to hurt anyone, I believe it is best for all for me to move on."

He also addressed Wold-Bodeau, though not by name.

"To the young woman that I made feel uncomfortable, I respectfully have a different recollection of the situation you've described, but acknowledge that I should never have been in the situation in the first place, and I apologize. I truly never meant to cause you harm."

Washington State announced Tuesday night that they had accepted Gesser's resignation.

"The University has accepted Mr. Gesser's resignation effective immediately," the school said in a statement, per Chris Daniels of King 5 News. "We sincerely appreciate the courage it takes for individuals to come forward with concerns of this nature. We take the allegations extremely seriously, and the Office for Equal Opportunity intends to continue its investigation."

Wold-Bodeau released a statement following news of Gesser's resignation, per KHQ. 

"It's been a long and difficult 48 hours and an even more difficult three years. I'm extremely happy to see that Jason has resigned his position of influence and power at WSU," Wold-Bodeau said. "It's a relief to know that no other young women will be subjected to Mr. Gesser's actions and abuse of power. I pray he gets the help he needs and that his family can move forward."

She added: "I also pray that this event will serve to give encouragement to others. Staying silent is no longer an option. If my story resonates with you, come forward. Bring it to that light so that we all — as a community — can begin the healing process. And to my Coug nation, thank you so much for the support. You are an amazing family."

Gesser set records as the Cougars quarterback from 1998 to 2002 before returning to the school in 2013 in an administrative role with the athletics department.

