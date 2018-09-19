UNC Players Donate Per Diem From Canceled Game to Help Hurricane Relief

UNC is using its equipment truck to deliver donated supplies. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 19, 2018

North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said Wednesday that players donated their per diem from their canceled game to help with Hurricane Florence relief.

The money was used to buy supplies and the team is using its equipment truck to stock up and deliver supplies that have been donated.

"Our players wanted to do something," Fedora said.

Other players and staff helped load the truck with donations. 

The team is also helping Kevin Reddick, a former Tar Heel and NFL player, who started a GoFundMe to help his hometown, New Bern, N.C. recover. New Bern has been one of the hardest hit areas.

UNC canceled its scheduled Week 3 game against No. 16 UCF because of Hurricane Florence, which hit the Carolinas last week, leaving a wake of devastation and killing at least 36 people. 

North Carolina hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday.

