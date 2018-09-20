Former Minnesota Football Player Nick Connelly Dies At 22 After Battle With Cancer

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Connelly's dad announced Nick's passing on Twitter on Thursday morning.

By Emily Caron
September 20, 2018

Former Minnesota football player Nick Connelly, 22, died after a three-month battle with cancer. His father, Chuck, announced Connelly's passing on Twitter.

"On Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2018 Heaven needed a right tackle and Nick Connelly got the call," he wrote in a statement. 

The recently retired Gopher was diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma in June. After initially responding well to treatment, Connelly's cancer became resistant to all chemotherapy regimens. 

"Nick was a beautiful big strong young athlete with a very kind heart and a great smile," Chuck continued. "Nick also enjoyed playing football for his home state team Minnesota Golden Gophers."

Read the full family's statement below:

Connelly turned 22 on Monday. 

He played his last game for the Gophers on Oct. 7 at Purdue but suffered a concussion. He started five games for the Gophers last season as a redshirt sophomore before retiring from football due to the concussions.

“Our heart breaks and is devastated with losing Nick,’’ the statement continued. “We want to thank the thousands of friends, family and complete strangers from across the entire country today that extended their prayers, kindness and love to Nick and our family. Nick and we were amazed and appreciative at the amount of public notice for Nick’s support. Thank you!"

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)