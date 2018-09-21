The University System of Maryland board of regents announced Friday the athletic training staff did not follow protocol when treating offensive lineman Jordan McNair's heatstroke symptoms at a May 29 workout. The board said that it will not make any personnel actions yet.

Board of regents chair James Brady said no personnel decisions were made on Friday and head coach DJ Durkin remains on administrative leave. Brady said that a second investigation into the football program's culture under Durkin is ongoing and should be done "soon."

The board of regents met for the first time on Friday in a closed session and later released the results of the investigation into McNair's June 13 death. The university hired sports medicine consulting firm Walters Inc. to investigate.

The report revealed that there was a 34-minute delay between when McNair started experiencing cramps at a May 29 workout and was taken off the field. One hour and seven minutes elapsed betwen the onset of McNair's symptoms and when the 911 call was placed.

The athletic training staff attempted to cool McNair's body temperature with cold towels and ice packs to the groin and axilla. When asked why trainers did not try to use cold water immersion to cool down McNair, the training staff said they feared McNair could drown, considering his size compared to theirs.

On May 29, McNair repeatedly showed signs of exhaustion while running 110-yard sprints during the workout, which began at 4:15 p.m. ESPN later reported that the McNair family attorney said the lineman had a seizure around 5 p.m. at the workout and an hour went by before a 911 call was made. McNair died in the hospital on June 13.

Shortly after its story on McNair's death, ESPN published an explosive in-depth report detailing a "toxic" culture in the Terrapins program under Durkin and head strength and conditioning coach Rick Court. The report cited multiple people close to the program. According to ESPN's report, the Maryland program used fear and intimidation, verbal abuse and endorsed unhealthy eating habits, including overeating to the point of vomiting.

The university soon released a statement announcing that unnamed members of the athletic staff were being placed on administrative leave. Durkin was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 11.

Maryland president Wallace Loh and Damon Evans announced three days later that the school had apologized to McNair’s parents and that it "accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes our training staff made on that fateful workout day of May 29."

Loh said that the training staff “misdiagnosed” McNair’s situation, and Evans revealed that McNair did not have his temperature taken, nor was he given cold water immersion to lower his body temperature. Evans announced that the university has parted ways with Court.

The board of regents took over the investigation three days after releasing the preliminary findings.