Penn State (3-0) and Illinois (2-1) have not met since the Nittany Lions' 39-0 win over the Illini at Beaver Stadium in 2015. Penn State leads the head-to-head series 18-5 all-time including wins in four of the last five games.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a commanding 63-10 victory over Kent State. They racked up an impressive 159 points in three games of non-conference play.

Illinois is looking for a win this weekend after the team's first loss of the season to South Florida. The Fighting Illini fell by just six points last Saturday, 25-19

How to watch:

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live via fuboTV with a 7-day free trial or stream FS1 on Hulu Live.

Next three games:

Penn State: vs. Ohio State (9/29), vs. Michigan State (10/13), at Indiana (10/20)

Illinois: at Rutgers (10/6), vs. Purdue (10/13), at Wisconsin (10/20)