How to Watch Arkansas vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Arkansas vs. Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Emily Caron
September 22, 2018

The Arkansas Razorbacks will visit the No. 9 Auburn Tigers on Saturday night. 

The Tigers (2-1) are coming off of a one-point loss to SEC rival No. 6 LSU. The Razorbacks (1-2) are looking for a win this weekend after brutal back-to-back losses to Colorado State and North Texas. 

Arkansas is the only SEC team with two losses this season as they open conference play. Auburn is 0-1 in the SEC after last Saturday's loss. 

The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 52-20 in 2017 in Fayetteville. The two will meet for the 27th time on Saturday, with Auburn holding a 15-11-1 advantage in the head-to-head series.

How to watch: 

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: watch online with the SEC Network

Next three games:

Arkansas: vs. Texas A&M (9/29), vs. Alabama (10/6), vs. Mississippi (10/13)

Auburn: vs. Southern Mississippi (9/29), at Mississippi State (10/6), vs. Tennessee (10/13)

