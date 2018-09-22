Best College GameDay Signs Live from Eugene For Oregon vs. Stanford

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning.

By Emily Caron
September 22, 2018

Eugene, Ore., was up bright and early on Saturday morning for ESPN's College GameDay as the No. 20 Ducks prepare to take on No. 7 Stanford on Saturday night in a top-20 Pac-12 showdown.

GameDay returned to Eugene for the first time since 2014 when then-No. 3 Oregon topped No. 7 Michigan State 46-27.

Saturday marks the show's 10th visit to Oregon since 2000, tying the Ducks with the Trojans for the most times hosting GameDay in the Pac-12. Oregon is 7-2 in games at Autzen Stadium when GameDay is in town and 14-8 overall in games linked to the show.

Both teams are 3-0 going into this weekend's conference clash and both boast Heisman Trophy hopefuls, with senior running back taking the field for the Cardinals and junior quarterback Justin Herbert under center for the Ducks. Stakes are high on both sides of the ball and the students are ready.

Check out our favorite signs from Saturday morning:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

