How to Watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Emily Caron
September 22, 2018

No. 3 Clemson will travel to Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 2 as the Tigers kick off conference play against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets (1-2) fell to Pittsburgh 24-19 last Saturday in their first ACC game of the season. Clemson (3-0) beat Georgia Southern by 31 points in Week 3 after a close Week 2 win over Texas A&M. 

The Tigers have taken the last three meetings against Georgia Tech. They have also won their last three consecutive conference openers. 

Clemson is heavily favored over Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets will have the home field advantage this weekend as they look to secure their second win of the season.

How to watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch live online with ABC Go.

Next three games: 

Clemson: vs. Syracuse (9/29), at Wake Forest (10/6), vs. NC State (10/20)

Georgia Tech: vs. Bowling Green (9/29), at Louisville (10/5), vs. Duke (10/13)

