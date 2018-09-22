Georgia receiver Jeremiah Holloman made an impressive sideline snag against Missouri on Saturday, sprinting unimpeded toward the end zone to put the Bulldogs up 33-14. But he didn't seem too concerned with actually securing the touchdown as he approached the end zone.

Holloman nearly became the second Georgia player in the last three weeks to pull a DeSean Jackson, almost dropping the ball before he crossed the goal line. The same situation occurred on the other side of the ball for Georgia on Sept. 8, when defensive back Deandre Baker dropped the ball before crossing the goal line vs. South Carolina.

Neither gaffe cost the Bulldogs, though. A Georgia teammate recovered Baker's blunder in the end zone against the Gamecocks, and Holloman's drop didn't provide enough evidence for a reversed call on replay review. Still, head coach Kirby Smart may want to dedicate some practice time to the art of completing a touchdown.

Watch Holloman and Baker's respective drops below.

STOP DOING THIS GEORGIA pic.twitter.com/CqoIXfZhvs — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 22, 2018

Omg Deandre Baker just pulled a DeSean Jackson (but got away with it) pic.twitter.com/oYVmp3oieJ — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 8, 2018

Georgia leads Missouri in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. The Bulldogs will advance to 4–0, 2–0 SEC with a victory.