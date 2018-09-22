How to Watch Georgia vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Georgia vs. Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Jenna West
September 22, 2018

No. 2 Georgia will visit Missouri at Faurot Field on Saturday in a SEC West showdown.

Saturday will be Missouri's first conference game of the season. Georgia has already faced South Carolina in a 41-17 win two weeks ago. The Bulldogs defeated MTSU 49-7 last week to keep their season on a roll.

Missouri barely escaped their 40-37 win over Purdue last week. The Boilermakers tied the game in the third and fourth quarters, but the Tigers had a 68-yard drive in the final three minutes and a late field goal to secure the victory. Quarterback Drew Lock, who is already predicted to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft, could rattle the Bulldogs if they aren't dialed in on Saturday.

When the two teams met last year, Missouri matched Georgia's pace during most of the first half, but the Bulldogs eventually pulled ahead to a 53-28 victory. The Tigers went on to win six consecutive games after the matchup.

On Saturday, Georgia and Missouri will play for only the eighth time. The Bulldogs lead the head-to-head series 6-1.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next three games:

Georgia: vs. Tennessee (9/29), vs. Vanderbilt (10/6), at LSU (10/13)

Missouri: at South Carolina (10/6), at Alabama (10/13), vs. Memphis (10/20)

