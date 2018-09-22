Watch: Fans Light Up Kinnick Stadium at Night During Iowa Wave

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Fans, broadcasters and players participated in the tradition during the Iowa-Wisconsin game.

By Jenna West
September 22, 2018

In one of the coolest traditions in college football, fans lit up Kinnick Stadium during the "Iowa Wave" on Saturday night.

After the first quarter of the Iowa-Wisconsin game, fans turned towards the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital that overlooks Kinnick Stadium. The top floor of the hospital, which was completed prior to the 2017 season, features a "Press Box" where patients and families can come together on home game Saturday's to watch the Hawkeyes play.

Fans used their cell phones to light up the night sky as they waved to those watching the game from the hospital. 

College Football
Everything You Need to Know About the Iowa Wave At The Children's Hospital

One young fan at the hospital hung up a poster in the window that said, "Go Hawks. Love, Nora!"

Watch the Iowa Wave below:

The tradition started in 2017 after a Hawkeyes fans suggested that the team should think of something to do to cheer up the children at the hospital.

