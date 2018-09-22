Virginia Tech was upset on the road against Old Dominion on Saturday, playing the final quarter without its starting quarterback in a 49–35 defeat.

Starting quarterback Josh Jackson was carted to the locker room late in the third quarter following an ankle injury, leaving redshirt junior Ryan Willis to attempt the comeback. Willis tossed a 13-yard strike to Chris Cunningham to tie the contest at 35–35 with 7:15 remaining, but couldn't respond to an Old Dominion touchdown with five minutes left, stalling on the Hokies' final drive inside Monarchs' territory.

Virginia Tech entered Saturday's contest as four-touchdown favorites against the winless Monarchs. The Hokies were 2–0 prior to Saturday, defeating William and Mary and Florida State. But their defense wilted in the second half, allowing 35 points, including 28 in the fourth quarter. Old Dominion quarterback Blake LaRussa shredded the Hokies defense, throwing for 495 yards and four touchdowns.

Old Dominion had been outscored by a combined 53 points in three loses this season. The Monarchs went 5–7 in 2017, but notched the biggest upset of the college football season on Saturday, taking down the nation's No. 13 team.