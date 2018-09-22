How to Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Emily Caron
September 22, 2018

The No. 24 Michigan State Spartans will open Big Ten play at Indiana on Saturday.

Michigan State (1-1) is coming off of an early season bye week. The Spartans beat Utah State in Week 1 before falling to Arizona State in close contest in Week 2.

Indiana (3-0) notched wins over FIU, Virginia and then Ball State, 38-10, to start the season undefeated. Michigan State will be the Hoosiers first true test of 2018.  

Saturday's game marks the 65th meeting between the two teams. The Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Indiana 17-9  last season in Spartan Stadium. Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is 8-1 against Indiana, which includes a 3-1 mark at the Hoosiers' Memorial Stadium.

How to watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Watch live with BTN+ or stream on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Next three games:

Michigan State: vs. Central Michigan (9/29), vs. Northwestern (10/6), at Penn State (10/13)

Indiana: at Rutgers (9/29), at Ohio State (10/6), vs. Iowa (10/13)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)