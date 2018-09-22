Nebraska will travel to No. 19 Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 22 for an early afternoon Big Ten clash.

The Wolverines fell to Notre Dame in Week 1 but have since rallied with wins over Western Michigan and SMU.

The Cornhuskers have started the season 0-2 for the first time since 1957. Their Week 1 game was postponed due to weather. Back to back losses to Colorado and Troy have set the Huskers searching for a win this weekend.

The Big Ten rivals will both kickoff conference play this weekend.The two will meet for just the fourth time since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.

How to watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live with FS1 on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.