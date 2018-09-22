How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Nebraska at Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Emily Caron
September 22, 2018

Nebraska will travel to No. 19 Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 22 for an early afternoon Big Ten clash. 

The Wolverines fell to Notre Dame in Week 1 but have since rallied with wins over Western Michigan and SMU. 

The Cornhuskers have started the season 0-2 for the first time since 1957. Their Week 1 game was postponed due to weather. Back to back losses to Colorado and Troy have set the Huskers searching for a win this weekend.

The Big Ten rivals will both kickoff conference play this weekend.The two will meet for just the fourth time since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.

How to watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live with FS1 on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)