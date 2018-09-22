How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest on Sept. 22.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 22, 2018

Wake Forest welcomes No. 8 Notre Dame to Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame (3–0) is looking for its fourth straight win after beating Vanderbilt 22–17 last week. The Fighting Irish held on to win when safety Jalen Elliott knocked a ball loose from a Commodores' receiver for a fourth-down stop with just over a minute remaining.  

Wake Forest is coming off a 41–34 loss to Boston College last week. The Demon Deacons (2–1) had to move to their game up a few hours because of Hurricane Florence.

Last season, Notre Dame picked up a 48-37 win over Wake Forest.

How to Watch

Time: 12 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live with on ABC Go or with Fubo TV regionally. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Notre Dame: vs. Stanford (9/29); at Virginia Tech (10/6); vs. Pittsburgh (10/13)

Navy: vs. Rice (9/29); vs. Clemson (10/6); at Florida State (10/20)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)