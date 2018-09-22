Wake Forest welcomes No. 8 Notre Dame to Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame (3–0) is looking for its fourth straight win after beating Vanderbilt 22–17 last week. The Fighting Irish held on to win when safety Jalen Elliott knocked a ball loose from a Commodores' receiver for a fourth-down stop with just over a minute remaining.

Wake Forest is coming off a 41–34 loss to Boston College last week. The Demon Deacons (2–1) had to move to their game up a few hours because of Hurricane Florence.

Last season, Notre Dame picked up a 48-37 win over Wake Forest.

How to Watch

Time: 12 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live with on ABC Go or with Fubo TV regionally. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Notre Dame: vs. Stanford (9/29); at Virginia Tech (10/6); vs. Pittsburgh (10/13)

Navy: vs. Rice (9/29); vs. Clemson (10/6); at Florida State (10/20)