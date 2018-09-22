Figure out how to watch Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest on Sept. 22.
Wake Forest welcomes No. 8 Notre Dame to Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday afternoon.
Notre Dame (3–0) is looking for its fourth straight win after beating Vanderbilt 22–17 last week. The Fighting Irish held on to win when safety Jalen Elliott knocked a ball loose from a Commodores' receiver for a fourth-down stop with just over a minute remaining.
Wake Forest is coming off a 41–34 loss to Boston College last week. The Demon Deacons (2–1) had to move to their game up a few hours because of Hurricane Florence.
Last season, Notre Dame picked up a 48-37 win over Wake Forest.
How to Watch
Time: 12 p.m. EST
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: Watch the game live with on ABC Go or with Fubo TV regionally. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Next Three Games
Notre Dame: vs. Stanford (9/29); at Virginia Tech (10/6); vs. Pittsburgh (10/13)
Navy: vs. Rice (9/29); vs. Clemson (10/6); at Florida State (10/20)