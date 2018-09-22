No. 5 Oklahoma will play the Army for only the fourth time in the history of both programs as the Black Knights visit the Sooners on Saturday night.

Entering the game with a 3-0 record, Oklahoma has had a strong start to their season behind quarterback Kyler Murray. Last week, Murray went 21-for-29 with 348 yards and three touchdowns in Oklahoma's 37–27 win over Iowa State. Murray's performances this season have people comparing him to Baker Mayfield and earned him a spot in early Heisman Trophy discussions.

The Black Knights are 2-1, coming off of wins against Liberty and Hawaii after losing their season-opener to Duke. Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. leads the team in rushing yards with 206, while linebacker Kenneth Murray has 19 tackles in the last two games.

Saturday's game marks the first time that the two schools have played each other since 1961. Oklahoma has a 2-1 edge in the head-to-head series.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: The game is available for pay-per-view on Sling TV or SoonerSports.tv.

Next three games:

Oklahoma: vs. Baylor (9/29), vs. Texas (10/6), at TCU (10/20)

Army: at Buffalo (9/29), vs. San Jose State (10/13), vs. Miami of Ohio (10/20)