Report: Ohio State Discussing Making Ryan Day Coach-in-Waiting

Day served as Ohio State's interim head coach during Urban Meyer's three-game suspension.

By Jenna West
September 22, 2018

Ohio State is reportedly discussing a plan with offensive coordinator Ryan Day to make him a "coach-in-waiting," according to The Athletic's Ari Wasserman.

Senior university officials have begun talks about a possible arrangement with Day that would make him head coach Urban Meyer's eventual successor, reports Wasserman.

Day served as interim head coach during Meyer's three-game suspension for mishandling domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

During Meyer's absence, Day, who had no previous head-coaching experience, led the Buckeyes to a 3–0 record to start the season. Ohio State chose Day as its interim coach because it wanted him to receive head-coaching experience that other coaches on the staff already have, reports Wasserman.

Before the start of the season, Ohio State signed Day to a three-year deal worth over $1 million. Last winter, Day turned down an offer to become the Tennesse Titans' offensive coordinator, as well as an offer to become Mississippi State's head coach.

After dealing with former head coach Jim Tressel's 2011 resignation, Ohio State would reportedly like to secure a replacement for Meyer for whenever his time at the program ends. 

Meyer told Wasserman after Saturday's game that he was pleased with Day's work during his absence.

"It’s a job very well done,” Meyer said. “[Day] was the first one to thank, and [athletic director] Gene [Smith] was down there, to thank the coaching staff. That includes guys like Coach (Mickey) Marotti and the support staff, guys like Mark Pantoni. It’s a healthy, strong program, and Ryan was exactly the guy we needed to lead it and get us through this, and he did a hell of a job.”

During Day's time as interim head coach, the Buckeyes lost only one recruiting commitment from the 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes.

In Meyer's first game back, Ohio State beat Tulane 49–6 with quarterback Dwayne Haskins going 21-for-24 with 304 yards and five touchdowns.

The Buckeyes will have their biggest challenge of the season when they visit Penn State next week. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

