How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Stanford vs. Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Emily Caron
September 22, 2018

The No. 7 Stanford Cardinals will travel to No. 20 Oregon this weekend for a Saturday night showdown between two nationally ranked Pac-12 teams. 

As Washington State shows signs of wavering in its conference dominance, both Oregon and Stanford emerge as the new favorites for the Pac-12 title. This weekend's clash will test both undefeated conference contenders. 

The Ducks have put up 155 points through three games. They beat San Jose State by their smallest margin of the season, just 13 points, in Week 3.

Stanford heads to Oregon for its first road game of 2018 on Saturday after a 20-point win over UC Davis. After three dominant home victories, the Cardinals will face their toughest opponent this year in the Ducks.

How to watch: 

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: watch live online with ABC Go

Next three games:

Stanford: at Notre Dame (9/29), vs. Utah (10/6), at Arizona State (10/18)

Oregon: at Cal (9/29), vs. Washington (10/13), at Washington State (10/20)

 

