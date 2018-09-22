How to Watch TCU vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch TCU vs. Texas on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Scooby Axson
September 22, 2018

An important Big 12 matchup takes place on Saturday as TCU and Texas square off in Austin.

Texas is coming off a 37–12 rout over USC. The Horned Frogs are looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat to Ohio State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Despite TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson setting a career-high in passing yards, the Horned Frogs were doomed by two turnovers that led directly to scores in the 40–28 loss.

TCU has dominated this rivalry over recent years and has beaten Texas in each of the last four years. Texas has not scored more than 10 points in any of those losses.

How to watch:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

