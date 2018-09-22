Texas Tech will visit No. 15 Oklahoma State on Saturday in the 46th meeting of the two schools.

Last week, the Cowboys dominated on both sides of the ball to beat Boise State 44-21. Quarterback Tyler Cornelius threw for 243 yards and a touchdown, while running back Justice Hill had 123 yards and a touchdown.

Texas Tech is coming off of a 63-49 win over Houston where true freshman quarterback Alan Bowman threw for 605 yards and five touchdowns. He broke the Big 12 single-game freshman passing record, which was previously held by Red Raider quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Wide receiver Antonine Wesley also set a school single-game receiving record with 261 yards.

The Red Raiders are looking to break the Cowboys's winning streak in the series, as Oklahoma State is 9-0 against Texas Tech since 2009.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

