How to watch Tulane vs. Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 22. 

By Emily Caron
September 22, 2018

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes take on Tulane this weekend in Columbus as head coach Urban Meyer returns from his three-game suspension. 

The Saturday afternoon showdown will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Tulane (1-2) beat UAB 31-24 in Week 3.

The Buckeyes will be their toughest test this season.

Ohio State is a perfect 3-0 after a victory over No. 17 TCU at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium last weekend. After taking an early lead, the Buckeyes fell behind at halftime. Ohio State came back to post 27 points in the second half to defeat the Horned Frogs, 40-28.

The Green Wave enter this weekend's contest as 34 point underdogs. 

How to watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Watch live with BTN+ or stream on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

