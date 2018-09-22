How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Jenna West
September 22, 2018

No. 18 Wisconsin will play at Iowa on Saturday in the first Big Ten game for both schools this season.

The Badgers dropped from No. 4 to No. 18 in the national rankings after suffering a 24-21 upset loss to BYU last week. With the game tied at 21 at the start of the fourth quarter, BYU regained the lead with a 45-yard field goal from Skylar Southam. Wisconsin later attempted to send the game into overtime but missed a 42-yard field goal. 

Iowa's defense, who has only allowed 126 yards on the ground, will present the biggest challenge to the Badgers. The Hawkeyes' defense fared well against Iowa State in Week 2, when they held running back David Montogmery to only 44 yards on 17 carries. Iowa will look for similar results against Wisconsin running back and Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor.

At the start of the season, Wisconsin was predicted to win the Big Ten West. Since the Badgers have dropped in the rankings, this game has big implications for both teams as they kickoff conference play.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Wisconsin: vs. Nebraska (10/6), at Michigan (10/13), vs. Illinois (10/20)

Iowa: at Minnesota (10/6), at Indiana (10/13), vs. Maryland (10/20)

College Football

