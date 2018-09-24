Wide Receiver Jalen McCleskey to Redshirt, Transfer From Oklahoma State

Jalen McCleskey will redshirt this season and then transfer.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 24, 2018

Oklahoma State wide receiver Jalen McCleskey will redshirt this season and transfer from the school, head coach Mike Gundy announced Monday.

Gundy said McCleskey feels like he was not getting the ball enough.

In four games, McCleskey had 15 receptions for 155 yards with two touchdowns. Tylan Wallace leads the team with 26 receptions for 442 yards and two touchdowns. Two other receivers have more receptions yards than McCleskey this season.

Since starting at Oklahoma State in 2015, he's had 167 receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns. He ranks ninth in the Cowboys all-time record book for most career touchdowns.

The 21-year-old McCleskey is from Louisiana.

Oklahoma State (3–1) next takes on Kansas (2–2) on Saturday.

