Nick Bosa's Dad: Ohio State DE Will Not Be Reevaluated Until November

Urban Meyer said, "It's going to be a few more weeks, but we expect him back."

By Charlotte Carroll
September 24, 2018

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa will not be reevaluated until November after undergoing "major surgery," his dad, John Bosa, told The Athletic on Monday.

No. 4 Ohio State plays No. 14 Michigan and No. 21 Michigan State in November.

The 20-year-old Bosa was injured in Ohio State's 40–28 win over TCU on Sept. 15. He left the game in the third quarter.

Earlier Monday, head coach Urban Meyer said, "It's going to be a few more weeks, but we expect him back."

His father responded to Meyer's statement. 

"Coach Meyer is going to get peppered with these questions and he basically said it’s a few weeks, but it’s worth me at least clarifying that it’s not a few weeks," John Bosa said. "Nick had major surgery. Now, he had surgery with the best surgeon for the core on the planet and it’s 100 percent fixable, which is the beauty of it, but he’s not even getting reevaluated until November."

Bosa has four sacks and 14 total tackles through three games this season.

Ohio State next faces No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

