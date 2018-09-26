Clemson senior quarterback Kelly Bryant says he is transferring from the school, just days after coach Dabo Swinney announced that freshman Trevor Lawrence would be the starting quarterback for Saturday's game against Syracuse.

Bryant started the first four games of the season, but his fate was sealed when Lawrence threw four touchdowns Saturday a win against Georgia Tech. He did not practice the last two days after Lawrence was giving the starting nod.

"I feel like it's what's best for me and my future,” Bryant told The Greenville News. “I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don't feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”

Bryant can take advantage of a new NCAA rule allowing football players to play up to four games a season without losing a season of eligibility.

“They asked me how I felt about it,” Bryant said in his meeting with Swinney. “I was like, ‘I’m not discrediting Trevor. He’s doing everything asked of him, but on my side of it, I feel like I haven't done anything to not be the starter. I've been here. I've waited my turn. I've done everything y’all have asked me to do, plus more.’

“I've never been a distraction. I've never been in trouble with anything. To me, it was kind of a slap in the face.”

Bryant, who led the Tigers to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2017, completed 67% of his passes for 461 with two touchdowns and one interception this season, compared to Lawrence who has nine touchdown passes is averaging more than a yard per passing attempt.