Herm Edwards Says Sun Devils' Sideline 'Turnover Curls' Won't Continue

Herm Edwards is not a fan of his team's "turnover curls."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 26, 2018

Arizona State's sideline barbell curls won't be happening again this season, head coach Herm Edwards said on Wednesday.

Despite making an appearance during the Sun Devils' 27-20 loss to Washington on Saturday, Edwards said the team's "turnover curls" won't continue.

"Great idea. Not on my watch," Edwards said.

The barbell curls debuted after cornerback Chase Lucas intercepted a trick pass on the first play of the game. The prop quickly became a hit, creating a buzz on social media.

College Football
In the Desert, Herm Edwards Makes One Last Stand

Edwards said he had no knowledge of the planned celebration before Saturday's matchup. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry later took credit for the idea.

Arizona State will host Oregon State on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

