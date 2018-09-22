Arizona State Debuts Turnover Biceps Curl Bar in Game vs. Washington

Forget about turnover chains. Arizona State wants turnover gains.

By Jenna West
September 22, 2018

Turnover celebrations are becoming the new norm in college football, and Arizona State just debuted the best one yet.

In the first play of Saturday night's game against Washingotn, Sun Devil Chase Lucas intercepted a trick pass. When Lucas returned to the sidelines, Arizona State unveiled its turnover biceps curl bar.

Lucas started doing bicep curls on the sidelines as coaches and players encouraged him to continue.

Miami started the celebration tradition last year with its turnover chain, while several schools have added their own props this season.

Last week, Oregon State broke out its turnover chainsaw against Nevada. In their season openers, Boise State unveiled a turnover throne and Louisville revealed a turnover belt and a pair of touchdown gloves.

Not to be outdone, Miami added some bling this year with a new turnover chain that features mascot Sebastian the Ibis.

