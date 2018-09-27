Ohio State is getting quite a bit of backlash after tweeting out a graphic with the word 'Silence' at its center ahead of Saturday's matchup against Penn State.

The No. 4 Buckeyes are getting ready to face the Nittany Lions on the road, where a No. 9 Penn State crowd of more than 100,000 will be demonstrating its "whiteout" tradition by doning all white attire. The graphic was sent out as a campaign to silence the Nittany Lions's "white noise."

Normally, a tweet of such nature wouldn't capture much attention. For the Buckeyes, however, the word "silence" has a different connotation.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was suspended three games for failing to act on allegations of domestic violence against former assistant coach Zach Smith by his ex-wife Courtney. Meyer has strongly denied any cover up of Smith's alleged abuse despite reports that he was aware of the allegations in 2015. An investigative report revealed Meyer may have deleted old text messages related to the issue.

In the midst of such a scandal and a culture where most instances of domestic and sexual violence are kept from being reported, the Buckeyes's use of the word "silence" was classified as "tone deaf" by many.

How many people have to tell you this is stupid and grossly insensitive before you delete it and apologize? Good grief. https://t.co/nQwuQvYBXT — Michael Rosenberg (@Rosenberg_Mike) September 27, 2018

Fixed that for you pic.twitter.com/hhscpLhw9k — LG (@LGhail) September 27, 2018

dudes. dudes. C’mon you can’t be that tone deaf. — 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕥 𝔾𝕒𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕝𝕖 (@prof_gabriele) September 27, 2018

Now hiring social media director at @OhioStateFB... can y’all seriously be this tone deaf — Jason Moore (@CoachJayMo) September 27, 2018

you guys are pretty good at silence. — Ocho Fisho (@OchoFisho) September 26, 2018

Kickoff time between Ohio State and Penn State is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.