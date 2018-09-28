Michigan State has a secret weapon on its defensive line this year in brothers Mike and Jacub Panasiuk.

Mike, a junior defensive tackle, and Jacub, a sophomore defensive end, speak Polish to communicate during games and confuse opponents.

"We speak Polish, so we go out there and I'll say something in Polish and offensive linemen will look at us and be like 'what the heck did they just say?'" Mike said on coach Mark Dantonio's radio show on the Spartan Sports Network. "It's a cool kind of secret trick we have up our sleeves. I guess it just gives us an advantage out on the field."

The brothers's parents were both born in Poland before moving to America, according to Mlive.com.

The Panasiuk's trick came in handy during the second quarter of Michigan State's 38-31 win over Utah State. Mike said he called a stunt after realizing what play Utah State was going to run. Jacub was able to go after quarterback Jordan Love, who ended up throwing an interception.

"It was a cool experience to actually be able to do that and have that ability and speak Polish out there," Mike said, "so hopefully we can do a couple more of those things and get after the quarterback."

Jacub also made his first career start in the Week 1 game against the Aggies but suffered a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. The defensive end did not start last week in Michigan State's 35-21 win over Indiana but played. He is listed as a co-starter with redshirt freshman Jack Camper on the team's depth chart for this week's game against Central Michigan.

No. 21 Michigan State hosts Central Michigan on Saturday in East Lansing. Kickoff is slated for 12:00 p.m. ET.