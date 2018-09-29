How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 29.

By Jenna West
September 29, 2018

No. 6 Oklahoma continues Big 12 play as it hosts Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners were nearly upset by Army last weekend but pulled out a 28-21 overtime victory. Despite Oklahoma holding the ball for just over 15 minutes compared to Army's nearly 45 minutes in regulation, quarterback Kyler Murray continued to give a strong performance.

Murray went 11-for-15 with 165 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Heisman Trophy candidate also had seven carries for 77 yards on the ground with a 33-yard TD run.

Baylor improved to 3-1 after defeating Kansas 26-7 last weekend. The Bears led 23-0 at halftime and had no trouble securing the win. Sophomore quarterback Charlier Brewer went 19-for-27 with 221 yards and three touchdowns.

The Sooners have won the last three consecutive meetings between the two schools.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on 

Next three games:

Baylor: vs. Kansas (10/6), at Texas (10/13), at West Virginia (10/25)

Oklahoma: vs. Texas (10/6), at TCU (10/20), vs. Kansas State (10/27)

