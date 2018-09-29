Best College GameDay Signs Live from State College For Penn State vs. Ohio State

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning.

By Emily Caron
September 29, 2018

ESPN's College GameDay is live from State College for Week 4's marquee matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State at Beaver Stadium. Students descended upon Old Main ahead of the Big Ten Saturday night showdown to show off their GameDay signs and spirit. 

The Top-10 matchup between the border state rivals pits the Buckeyes (4-0) against the Nittany Lions (4-0) for the 34th time in program history. It is the show's ninth appearance at an Ohio State-Penn State matchup, tying the border state rivals with Alabama-LSU as the most attended matchup by GameDay.

Both teams will put an undefeated record on the line for the first time since 1998. A total of just four points decided the last two meetings between the Big Ten powerhouses. It's a battle of the best in the Big Ten East and students in Happy Valley were plenty prepared. 

Check out our favorite signs from Saturday morning:

Students even gave Lee Corso a little love.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

