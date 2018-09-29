ESPN's College GameDay is live from State College for Week 4's marquee matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State at Beaver Stadium. Students descended upon Old Main ahead of the Big Ten Saturday night showdown to show off their GameDay signs and spirit.

The Top-10 matchup between the border state rivals pits the Buckeyes (4-0) against the Nittany Lions (4-0) for the 34th time in program history. It is the show's ninth appearance at an Ohio State-Penn State matchup, tying the border state rivals with Alabama-LSU as the most attended matchup by GameDay.

Both teams will put an undefeated record on the line for the first time since 1998. A total of just four points decided the last two meetings between the Big Ten powerhouses. It's a battle of the best in the Big Ten East and students in Happy Valley were plenty prepared.

Check out our favorite signs from Saturday morning:

Students even gave Lee Corso a little love.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.