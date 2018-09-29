Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie underwent emergency surgery on Saturday after collapsing during the Tigers's game against Vanderbilt, reports The Tennessean.

The university confirmed that Abercrombie is out of surgery but is still trying to figure out what caused the injury, reports Chris Harris of WSMV.

The linebacker suffered a head injury in the second quarter and was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery. Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told The Tennessean that Abercrombie collapsed on the sideline shortly before halftime.

Abercrombie was given oxygen on the sidelines before being carried away on a stretcher, according to The Tennessean.

As a sophomore transfer from Illinois, Abercrombie entered Saturday's game with 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He recorded five tackles and a quarterback hurry in Tennessee State's 31–27 loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday.