Tennessee State LB Christion Abercrombie Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Abercrombie sustained a head injury in the second quarter of Tennessee State's game vs. Vanderbilt.

By Jenna West
September 29, 2018

Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie underwent emergency surgery on Saturday after collapsing during the Tigers's game against Vanderbilt, reports The Tennessean.

The university confirmed that Abercrombie is out of surgery but is still trying to figure out what caused the injury, reports Chris Harris of WSMV.

The linebacker suffered a head injury in the second quarter and was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery. Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told The Tennessean that Abercrombie collapsed on the sideline shortly before halftime.

Abercrombie was given oxygen on the sidelines before being carried away on a stretcher, according to The Tennessean.

As a sophomore transfer from Illinois, Abercrombie entered Saturday's game with 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He recorded five tackles and a quarterback hurry in Tennessee State's 31–27 loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)