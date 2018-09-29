Florida Swarms Mississippi State to Sweeten Dan Mullen's Starkville Return

There was no love lost for Dan Mullen in Starkville, but Florida got the last laugh, shutting down Mississippi State's offense.

By Ross Dellenger
September 29, 2018

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State rudely welcomed Dan Mullen back—with a smattering of boos and some salty signs—but Mullen had something better in store.

Mullen and the Gators came into a rocking, rowdy, cowbell-clanging environment at Davis Wade Stadium, pulling out a trick play and going for it on fourth down in a key spot to stun the touchdown-favorite Bulldogs in a rousing 13–6 win for Florida and their head coach, who had spent the previous nine years at Mississippi State.

Our quick analysis points from a wild affair in Mississippi:

Welcome back, Coach

Mississippi State fans didn’t roll out the maroon carpet for their former coach. Boos serenaded Mullen and his new team as they emerged from the locker room before Saturday’s game, but the jeers were not overwhelming. It was pretty clear some Bulldogs fans resisted booing the man who led them to eight straight bowls and 69 wins in nine seasons in Starkville.

The first row of fans in Mississippi State’s student section had a message for Mullen spelled out on their chests, one letter or symbol at a time: #NewCoachWhoDis. Mullen’s team, at least early on, didn’t handle the atmosphere that the coach said earlier this week he helped create. Through the first quarter and a half, the Gators had five penalties, four of them false starts, before roaring back in the second half.

Third and Grantham comes through

Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is a journeyman of a coordinator in the southeast, with stops at Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State and now the Gators. Fans often criticize his propensity to dial up bring-the-house blitzes on third down. “Third and Grantham,” they say. He did it again Saturday—and it often worked.

If the rush didn’t bring down Fitzgerald (who took six sacks on the night, including on the Bulldogs’ final offensive play of the game), it knocked off his concentration, resulting in wide throws or tipped passes. The Bulldogs started a dreadful 2-for-10 on third-down attempts, and Grantham’s defense forced at least four three-and-outs in the second half. State’s offense looked so grim at times that maroon-clad fans booed their own team at least twice in the second half.

Tricky Gators

A few weeks ago, BYU ran a trick play that duped Wisconsin during the Cougars’ 24–21 upset at Camp Randall Stadium. The man who called that play, BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, said the Cougars stole it from Boise State.

Well, it was passed down again. Dan Mullen dialed up a similar play—a receiver pass—and it resulted in a a 20-yard touchdown: Quarterback Feleipe Franks threw laterally to receiver Kadarius Toney, feigning a wideout screen on the edge. He then tossed downfield to open tight end Moral Stephens. The touchdown gave the Gators their first lead, 10–6, midway through the third quarter, and that proved to be all Florida’s defense needed.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)