Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher took some anger out on his own player on Saturday, grabbing linebacker Tyrel Dodson by the facemask before shoving him away.

Fisher yanked Dodson's facemask after the junior engaged in a scuffle with an Arkansas player. The Aggies led the Razorbacks 17-10 late in the third quarter at the time of the incident.

"I don't need [Dodson] pushing and shoving out there and getting thrown out of the game," Fisher said postgame. "[I told him] 'I need you partner.' If I'm gonna win this game, I need Dodson."

Jimbo is not pleased.

Dodson didn't seem to take offense to Fisher's shove, however, tweeting on the matter postgame.

I’m in. Coach fisher is an amazing coach, he did the right thing. I let my emotions get the best of me at that certain moment. My teammates and this University needs me. That’s why he was so upset! He’ll have my back no matter what.

AGS WIN 👍🏽

Texas A&M took care of business despite Fisher's antics, defeating Arkansas 24-17. The Aggies now sit at 3–2, 1–1 SEC, next facing Kentucky on Oct. 6.