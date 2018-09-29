Heisman Trophy front runner Kyler Murray will not start at quarterback for the Sooners on Saturday as punishment for a disciplinary violation, multiple outlets are reporting.

"We're following reports that Kyler Murray might not start as punishment for being late," College GameDay host Rece Davis said during Saturday's broadcast. "We'll see if that happens. It doesn't mean he won't play, but we'll keep following [this]."

Murray's suspension is reportedly not the result of anything major nor is it long term. Head coach Lincoln Riley is using this incident to emphasize that the same rules apply to everyone on the team, even a star quarterback.

Riley suspended 2018 NFL No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield last season in a similar scenario, starting Murray as the team's signal caller during Mayfield's two-play suspension due to an incident during a game at Kansas the week prior.

One of the nation's top passers this season, Murray has completed 60 of 88 passes for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns for a completion percentage of 68.2% along with 240 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The redshirt junior tallied four touchdowns during Oklahoma's overtime win over Army.

Backup QB Austin Kendall will start instead for Oklahoma as they take on Baylor.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.