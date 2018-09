No. 1 Alabama hosts Louisiana-Lafayette in Tuscaloosa on Saturday as the team continues its quest for back–to–back national championships.

Alabama (4–0) finished last weekend with a 45–23 win over former Nick Saban assistant Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 22–for–30 with 387 yards and four touchdowns.

Louisiana (1–2) is coming off a 30–28 loss to Costal Carolina in their Sun Belt Conference opener.

The last time the two teams met was 1990. Alabama is 8–0 all-time against Louisiana.

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch online with SEC Network.

Next three games:

Louisiana-Lafayette​: at Texas State (10/6), vs. New Mexico State (10/13), at Appalachian State (10/20)

Alabama: at Arkansas (10/6), vs. Missouri (10/13), at Tennesee (10/20)