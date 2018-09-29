No. 14 Michigan will travel to Evanston, Ill., to take on the Northwestern Wildcats Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines (3-1) are coming off of a commanding 56-10 win over Nebraska. They hit the road this weekend for their second road game of the season. Michigan opened the season with a loss to Notre Dame on the road before going 3-0 at home.

Northwestern (1-2) is looking for a win this weekend after back-to-back losses to Duke and Akron followed by a Week 4 bye.

Michigan has won the last five consecutive games against the Northwestern. Both teams are 1-0 in the Big Ten going into Saturday's conference clash.

How to watch:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch the game live online with fuboTV.