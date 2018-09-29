How to Watch Michigan vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Michigan vs. Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 29.

By Emily Caron
September 29, 2018

No. 14 Michigan will travel to Evanston, Ill., to take on the Northwestern Wildcats Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines (3-1) are coming off of a commanding 56-10 win over Nebraska. They hit the road this weekend for their second road game of the season. Michigan opened the season with a loss to Notre Dame on the road before going 3-0 at home. 

Northwestern (1-2) is looking for a win this weekend after back-to-back losses to Duke and Akron followed by a Week 4 bye. 

Michigan has won the last five consecutive games against the Northwestern. Both teams are 1-0 in the Big Ten going into Saturday's conference clash.

How to watch:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

