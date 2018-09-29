No. 4 Ohio State will visit No. 9 Penn State at Beaver Stadium for a Big Ten showdown on Saturday night.

This is the second consecutive season that both teams will meet while being ranked in the top-10 nationally.

The Nittany Lions (4-0) boast the highest scoring offense in the nation, averaging 55.5 points per game this season after a Week 4 win over Illinois. The Buckeyes (4-0) sit at second with 54.5 points per game after commanding 49-6 win over Tulane. Neither team has scored fewer than 40 points in a game this season.

Both teams look to remain undefeated after they meet this weekend for the 34th time in history. This is the first time both teams will put an undefeated record on the line since 1998. A total of just four points decided the last two meetings betweeen the border state Big Ten rivals.

Ohio State leads the series 19-14 all-time.

ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast the pregame hysteria. The primetime tilt between the two top-10 teams is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: watch live online with ABCGo.

Next three games:

Ohio State: vs. Indiana (10/6), vs. Minnesota (10/13), at Purdue (10/20)

Penn State: vs. Michigan State (10/13), at Indiana (10/20), vs. Iowa (10/27)