How to Watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 29.

By Scooby Axson
September 29, 2018

Kentucky has been the surprise in the SEC and will seek to continue that good fortune when they host South Carolina in a pivotal conference matchup.

The Wildcats are led by junior running back Benny Snell Jr., who ranks third in the NCAA in rushing yards per game and total rushing yards.

His perfomance in the victory against Mississippi State (165 yards, four touchdowns) propelled Kentucky into the Top 25 for the first time since the 2007 season. A victory over South Carolina would give Kentucky its first 3-0 start in SEC play since 1977.

The Gamecocks are coming off an impressive 37–14 win over Vanderbilt. Jake Bentley threw for 261 yards and South Carolina added 273 yards on the ground.

The Wildcats have won four in a row in the series.

How to watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch online with WatchESPN. You can also watch the game live on fuboTV. Start fuboTV today for a 7-day free trial.

Next three games:

South Carolina: vs. Missouri (10/6), vs. Texas A&M (10/13), vs. Tennessee (10/27)

Kentucky: at Texas A&M (10/6), vs. Vanderbilt (10/20), at Missouri (10/27)

