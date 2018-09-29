No. 7 Stanford will visit South Bend to take on No. 8 Notre Dame in a primetime showdown.

The two unbeaten teams will meet for the 22nd consecutive season on Saturday. The Cardinals are the highest ranked opponent to travel to Notre Dame Stadium since No. 6 USC in 2009. They will be playing for the Legends Trophy.

Stanford has had posession of the trophy since 2015 after three straight wins over Notre Dame. Saturday marks the first time the teams have met while both are ranked in the AP top-10.

The Fighting Irish are 4-0 after a commanding 56-27 road win over Wake Forest while the Cardinals come into the weekend fresh off of a 38-31 victory over No. 19 Oregon in overtime.

How to watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on NBCSports.com.