Texas will honor former offensive tackle and tight end Julius Whittier on Saturday, donning a helmet decal with Whittier's initials following his passing at 68 on Tuesday morning.

Whittier became the first African-American to letter in football at Texas in 1970, joining the Longhorns for three-straight Southwest Conference Championships. The Longhorns went 10–1 in Whittier's last season with the program in 1972, upsetting No. 4 Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.

Remembering a trailblazer, Julius Whittier, today for the impact he made on our program. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/8EzHM9sgvu — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 29, 2018

I’m proud to be a part of honoring the memory and legacy of Julius Whittier, the first African American @TexasFootball letter winner. It takes an incredible person to be the first, to be different, and affect real change. Texas lost someone great, but he won’t be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/yhD4CJ6xI5 — Drew Mehringer (@DrewMehringer) September 28, 2018

Whittier earned both an undergraduate and law degree at Texas, working as a prosecutor in Dallas until 2012. He was inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Fame in 2013.

Texas will sport Whittier's initials as it faces Kansas State on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.