How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 12 West Virginia takes on No. 25 Texas Tech on Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 29, 2018

No. 12 West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Texas, to take on No. 25 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Texas Tech (3–1) is coming off a 41–17 victory over Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders have won three straight behind freshman quarterback Alan Bowman, and in last weekend's performance, Bowman threw for two touchdowns and 397 yards. The win ended a nine-game losing streak to the Cowboys.  

Quarterback Will Grier led West Virginia (3–0) to a 35–6 win over Kansas State on Saturday. The Heisman candidate went 25–for–35 with 356 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. 

Last year, the Mountaineers beat the Red Raiders 46–35 with Grier throwing for five touchdowns and 352 yards.  

How to Watch

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live Stream: You can stream the game on Watch ESPN.

Next three games:

West Virginia: vs. Kansas (10/6), at Iowa State (10/13), vs. Baylor (10/25)

Texas Tech: at TCU (10/11), vs. Kansas (10/20), at Iowa State (10/27)

