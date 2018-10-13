Rutgers Quarterbacks Put Up the Worst Stat Line You'll Ever See

Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. had as many interceptions as Rutgers completed passes in Saturday's contest. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 13, 2018

Rutgers' 34-7 defeat at Maryland on Saturday wasn't out of character for the Scarlet Knights, who now sit 1–6 on the season, including an 0–4 record in Big Ten play. But Rutgers' offensive attack was particulary putrid in College Park.

The Scarlet Knights amassed eight yards passing on Saturday afternoon, the program’s worst passing day since it finished with five passing yards in a 78–0 beatdown at the hands of Michigan in 2016. True freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski completed just two passes in 16 attempts, tossing four interceptions in the process. Add in negative-seven yards rushing for Sitkowski, and the Scarlet Knights' starter amassed just one yard on the afternoon.

Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. proved to be as adept a pass catcher as any member of Rutgers' offense on Saturday, hauling in two interceptions. No Rutgers receiver caught more than one ball.

Watch one of Savage's picks below:

Sitkowski was mercifully replaced in the fourth quarter as senior Giovanni Rescigno entered the game in mop-up duty. But the backup didn't fare any better, throwing an interception in his lone pass attempt of the afternoon.

Rutgers' offensive futility set a record on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights became the first team this century to complete two or less passes in a game while throwing five-plus interceptions. At least Rutgers' 2018 will be remembered for something.

The road doesn't get any easier in the coming weeks. Rutgers faces Northwestern on the road next week, then plays a trio of ranked teams, beginning with Wisconsin on Nov. 3.

