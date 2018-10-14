Pullman, Wash., is finally making its College GameDay debut, as ESPN’s weekly pregame show will visit Washington State in Week 8 for the Cougars’ game against Oregon.

College GameDay tweeted out a video of broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit making the announcement on Saturday night.

"You start to look at the drawing board of where College GameDay should go for Week 8, and there's really no debate," Herbstreit said. "It's been a long time. The 15-year anniversary is this Saturday for that beautiful flag, Ol' Crimson, that's been traveling around College GameDay. So there's only one place for College GameDay to go.

"Oregon and Washington State, we will see you in Pullman."

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨



FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ... PULLMAN, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY! pic.twitter.com/G7VToavDPG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2018

Ol' Crimson, a flag emblazoned with the Cougars' logo, first made an appearance on the ESPN broadcast in 2003. Wazzu alum Tom Pounds drove to the show in Austin for a Texas–Kansas State game to fly the flag on College GameDay's set, and it's been a permanent fixture at all 216 shows since.

Washington State and Oregon are set to kick off next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.