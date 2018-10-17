"Last Chance U" head coach Jason Brown has been suspended following arguments he had with officials during his team's game on Saturday, the coach said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Brown, who coaches at Independence Community College, tweeted an apology for his actions during the school's 44–21 loss to Iowa Western. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Brown was ejected early in the fourth quarter after he had "consistently argued with officials about calls."

Independence had given up 314 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to Iowa Western's Michael Zachary. According to the report, the last straw came after Zachary returned a punt 32 yards. Brown believed Zachary had called a fair catch.

To our fans and followers I want to apologize for my actions but I wont be able to coach vs Coffeyville due to being suspended so like i told my team i screwed up and let ya'll down, "dont do the crime if you cant do the time" we love you and please continue to support us#DREAMU pic.twitter.com/85QAqHJjZ1 — Coach Brown (@INDYHEADCOACH1) October 17, 2018

Video of Jason Brown being walked off the field after he was ejected from the Independence - Iowa Western game #LastChanceU pic.twitter.com/hChEkG7mGC — △⃒⃘ (@ItsPaoloni) October 14, 2018

"To clarify I will fight for my players if I recruit them I owe them a fair shot at earning a scholarship," Brown added in another tweet.

To clarify I will fight for my players if I recruit them I owe them a fair shot at earning a scholarship I had a kid ejected for what I feel is an unfair rule so I fought for him I'll never stop that! So find out the truth before judging I still own my actions as should my kids! pic.twitter.com/YprREJf3NY — Coach Brown (@INDYHEADCOACH1) October 17, 2018

Brown made a name for himself during Season 3 of Netflix's hit show with a hot temper and an aggressive coaching style. The team went 9–2 and appeared in a bowl game last season.

Independence is 1–5 this year and will appear in the show's fourth season.