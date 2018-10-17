Independence and "Last Chance U" coach Jason Brown was suspended after being ejected on Saturday for arguing with officials.
"Last Chance U" head coach Jason Brown has been suspended following arguments he had with officials during his team's game on Saturday, the coach said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Brown, who coaches at Independence Community College, tweeted an apology for his actions during the school's 44–21 loss to Iowa Western. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Brown was ejected early in the fourth quarter after he had "consistently argued with officials about calls."
Independence had given up 314 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to Iowa Western's Michael Zachary. According to the report, the last straw came after Zachary returned a punt 32 yards. Brown believed Zachary had called a fair catch.
To our fans and followers I want to apologize for my actions but I wont be able to coach vs Coffeyville due to being suspended so like i told my team i screwed up and let ya'll down, "dont do the crime if you cant do the time" we love you and please continue to support us#DREAMU pic.twitter.com/85QAqHJjZ1— Coach Brown (@INDYHEADCOACH1) October 17, 2018
Video of Jason Brown being walked off the field after he was ejected from the Independence - Iowa Western game #LastChanceU pic.twitter.com/hChEkG7mGC— △⃒⃘ (@ItsPaoloni) October 14, 2018
"To clarify I will fight for my players if I recruit them I owe them a fair shot at earning a scholarship," Brown added in another tweet.
To clarify I will fight for my players if I recruit them I owe them a fair shot at earning a scholarship I had a kid ejected for what I feel is an unfair rule so I fought for him I'll never stop that! So find out the truth before judging I still own my actions as should my kids! pic.twitter.com/YprREJf3NY— Coach Brown (@INDYHEADCOACH1) October 17, 2018
Brown made a name for himself during Season 3 of Netflix's hit show with a hot temper and an aggressive coaching style. The team went 9–2 and appeared in a bowl game last season.
Independence is 1–5 this year and will appear in the show's fourth season.