'Last Chance U' Coach Jason Brown Suspended After Ejection From Game

Independence and "Last Chance U" coach Jason Brown was suspended after being ejected on Saturday for arguing with officials.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 17, 2018

"Last Chance U" head coach Jason Brown has been suspended following arguments he had with officials during his team's game on Saturday, the coach said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Brown, who coaches at Independence Community College, tweeted an apology for his actions during the school's 44–21 loss to Iowa Western. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Brown was ejected early in the fourth quarter after he had "consistently argued with officials about calls."

Independence had given up 314 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to Iowa Western's Michael Zachary. According to the report, the last straw came after Zachary returned a punt 32 yards. Brown believed Zachary had called a fair catch.

"To clarify I will fight for my players if I recruit them I owe them a fair shot at earning a scholarship," Brown added in another tweet.

Brown made a name for himself during Season 3 of Netflix's hit show with a hot temper and an aggressive coaching style. The team went 9–2 and appeared in a bowl game last season.

Independence is 1–5 this year and will appear in the show's fourth season.

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)