An exciting weekend lies ahead as Week 8 of the college football season kicks off. Georgia State-Arkansas State starts things off at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday before Stanford and Arizona State face off at 9 p.m. ET. Friday night features two more games before Saturday starts with a stacked slate.

Playoff football is inching closer and closer as the season continues. Week 8 means higher stakes, tougher tests and more conference contests. We've got you covered with the top games on tap, followed by the complete Week 8 schedule.

Saturday, Noon Slate

Intra-state schools No. 6 Michigan and No. 24 Michigan State open Saturday's noon slate this weekend with a heated rivalry game. Michigan State enters Week 8 after a 21-17 Week 7 win over Big Ten rival then-No. 8 Penn State. Spartans QB Brian Lewerke completed 24-of-52 for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one inteception in the upset. Wide receiver Felton Davis III stole the show by connecting with Lewerke for both passing touchdowns. Michigan also secured another crucial Big Ten win last weekend after cruising to a 38-13 victory over then-No. 15 Wisconsin. The Wolverines are 6-1 after the win, while Michigan State sits at 4-2.

No. 9 Oklahoma travels to TCU in another must-watch early matchup as Maryland visits newly-ranked No. 19 Iowa. Illinois visits No. 23 Wisconsin, who looks to Week 8 to recover from last weekend's crushing defeat at the hands of the Wolverines.

Saturday, Afternoon Slate

Top-ranked Alabama kicks off the 3:30 p.m. ET block with a visit to the Tennessee Volunteers. No. 16 NC State and No. 3 Clemson kick off at the same time in a highly anticipated conference contest. The two top ACC teams are both undefeated, with the Tigers sitting at 6-0 overall and a perfect 3-0 in ACC play. Clemson has the home field advantage as they host the 5-0 Wolfpack, who are 2-0 in the conference. Colorado visits No. 15 Washington while now-No. 18 Penn State looks to bounce back in the Big Ten as they travel to Indiana.

Saturday, Evening Slate

No. 22 Mississippi State visits No. 5 LSU at 7:00 p.m. ET to kickoff the Saturday evening slate with an SEC showdown. No. 12 Oregon and No. 25 Washington State kickoff shortly thereafter in the second top-25 matchup of the night. No. 2 Ohio State takes on an unranked Purdue at the same time while Vanderbilt visits No. 14 Kentucky.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place in our complete Week 8 schedule below:

Thursday, Oct. 18

• 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at Arkansas State (ESPNU)

• 9 p.m. Stanford at Arizona State (ESPN)

Friday, Oct. 19

• 9 p.m. Colorado State at Boise State (ESPN2)

• 10 p.m. Air Force at UNLV (CBSSN)

Saturday, Oct. 20

• Noon No. 6 Michigan at No. 24 Michigan State (FOX)

• Noon No. 9 Oklahoma at TCU (ABC)

• Noon Maryland at No. 19 Iowa (ESPN2)

• Noon No. 20 Cincinnati at Temple (ESPNU)

• Noon Illinois at No. 23 Wisconsin (FS1)

• Noon Buffalo at Toledo (ESPN+)

• Noon Tulsa at Arkansas (SEC Network)

• Noon Auburn at Ole Miss (ESPN)

• Noon Northwestern at Rutgers (BTN+)

• Noon Miami (OH) at Army (CBSSN)

• 12:20 p.m.North Carolina at Syracse (ACC Network)

• 12:30 p.m. Virginia at Duke (ACC Network)

• 2 p.m. Idaho State at Liberty (ESPN3)

• 2 p.m. Bowling Green at Ohio (ESPN3)

• 2:30 p.m. Utah State at Wyoming (No TV channel listed)

• 2:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Marshall (No TV channel listed)

• 3 p.m. Charlotte at Middle Tennessee (ESPN3)

• 3 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Ball State (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m. Western Michigan at Central Michigan (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. No.1 Alabama at Tennessee (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 16 NC State at No. 3 Clemson (ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m. Colorado at No. 15 Washington (FOX)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 18 Penn State at Indiana (ABC)

• 3:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at UMass (No TV channel listed)

• 3:30 p.m. Houston at Navy (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. SMU at Tulane (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. Akron at Kent State (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Louisiana at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. UTEP at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Florida State (ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Nebraska (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m. Kansas at Texas Tech (FS1)

• 4 p.m. Memphis at Missouri (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m. California at Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

• 6 p.m. Georgia Southern at New Mexico State (No TV channel listed)

• 7 p.m. No. 22 Mississippi State at No. 5 LSU (ESPN)

• 7 p.m. No. 10 UCF at East Carolina (ESPN2)

• 7 p.m. UConn at No. 21 South Florida (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. UTSA at Southern Mississippi (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Texas State at UL Monroe (ESPN3)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Ohio State at Purdue (ABC)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington State (FOX)

• 7:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 14 Kentucky (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Fresno State at New Mexico (ESPNU)

• 7:30 p.m. Rice at Florida International (ESPN+)

• 7:30 p.m. North Texas at UAB (No TV channel listed)

• 7:30 p.m. Old Dominion at Western Kentucky (ESPN+)

• 8 p.m. USC at Utah(Pac-12 Network)

• 10:30 p.m. Arizona at UCLA (ESPN2)

• 10:30 p.m. San Jose State at San Diego State (CBSSN)

• 11:59 p.m. Nevada at Hawaii (No TV channel listed)